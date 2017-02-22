MIRIAM CHRISTINE
VAN ALLEN SMEDEMA
LAKELAND - Miriam Christine Van Allen Smedema passed away on February 17, 2017, in Lakeland Florida.
She was born on July 19, 1924 to Leila and Lacy English. She is survived by her children, John Van Allen and Katherine Noll, 4 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren, sister, Doris Going.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11:00 AM, at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, 637 Sixth Street Northwest, Winter Haven, FL. 33881.
