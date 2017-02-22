TOMIE JEAN LANE "JEANNIE" BURRESS

  • "You will be missed so much you are with your mother now no..."
    - Joann Heaton
  • " Sincere thoughts to her family, and friends, at this..."
    - Dianne Conner
  • "Sending so much love and many prayers for Mike and her..."
    - LINDA Adams
  • "She is greatly missed! Our prayers are for her to be..."
    - Sharon and Don Burress
  •  
    - Jamie Poplawski

TOMIE JEAN 'JEANNIE' LANE BURRESS

LAKELAND - Tomie Jean 'Jeannie' Lane Burress passed peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2017. She now joins her mother, grandparents and several other family members and friends in a better place.
Jeannie was born to Julia Ruth Massey and Thomas J. Lane (T.J.) on July 20 1970 in Oxford Mississippi. She is survived by her husband Michael R. Burress, two sons, Brian and Michael Burress, her father and four grandchildren. She considered her daughters-in-law Nikki and Jennifer Burress as her own daughters too.
She is well known for her unselfish love for all children, her family and friends. A private memorial service is being planned.
Sail on Jeannie!
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017
