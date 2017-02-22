TOMIE JEAN 'JEANNIE' LANE BURRESS
LAKELAND - Tomie Jean 'Jeannie' Lane Burress passed peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2017. She now joins her mother, grandparents and several other family members and friends in a better place.
Jeannie was born to Julia Ruth Massey and Thomas J. Lane (T.J.) on July 20 1970 in Oxford Mississippi. She is survived by her husband Michael R. Burress, two sons, Brian and Michael Burress, her father and four grandchildren. She considered her daughters-in-law Nikki and Jennifer Burress as her own daughters too.
She is well known for her unselfish love for all children, her family and friends. A private memorial service is being planned.
Sail on Jeannie!
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2017