WAYNE HARVEY
|
STEWART
12/2/1932 - 2/20/2017
SPRINGFIELD, GA. - Wayne H. Stewart passed peacefully Monday morning at home surrounded by family.
Son of Harvey and Willie Mae Stewart, born in Tampa Florida. He was an Eagle Scout, church Deacon, 25 year business owner of Stewart's of Lakeland, Florida. He celebrated his 62nd anniversary with his loving wife, Alma (Toni) Stewart on February 11th 2017. He loved to camp and spend time with family and friends. His devotion to his family was unyielding. He was a devoted Christian with a strong belief and faith in God.
He is survived by his wife, Alma A. (Toni) Stewart; sister, Althea Britt-Wadsworth; son, James F. Stewart (wife Cheryl); daughter, Kathryn L. Stewart; son, Mark G. (Spanky) Stewart (wife Brenda), 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 uncle, 3 nieces and 6 nephews.
A Memorial Celebration service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Springfield, Georgia, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2:00pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017