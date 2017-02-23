Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BJARNE ERIC JOHNSON. View Sign

BJARNE ERIC

JOHNSON, 78



WINTER HAVEN - Bjarne Eric Johnson, 78, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Yvette Schwabe Johnson, his stepchildren William J. Adams (Lisa), Frank Adams (Rose), Lydia Adams Hart (Jim), and Laura Adams Woerner (Mark). He was predeceased by his sister, Mercedes and parents, Berniece and Elmer.

Bjarne was born May 29, 1938 in Luverne, Minnesota and after graduating college in 1959, he enlisted in the

A funeral Mass and interment will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL, 33884 on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 9:00 am.







1991 Overlook Dr

Winter Haven, FL 33884

