BJARNE ERIC
|
JOHNSON, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Bjarne Eric Johnson, 78, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Yvette Schwabe Johnson, his stepchildren William J. Adams (Lisa), Frank Adams (Rose), Lydia Adams Hart (Jim), and Laura Adams Woerner (Mark). He was predeceased by his sister, Mercedes and parents, Berniece and Elmer.
Bjarne was born May 29, 1938 in Luverne, Minnesota and after graduating college in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for 28 years. He was a Flight Navigator on P3 Orion airplanes and achieved the rank of Commander. He loved singing in his barber shop quartet and listening to jazz.
A funeral Mass and interment will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL, 33884 on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 9:00 am.
St. Matthews Catholic Church
1991 Overlook Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017