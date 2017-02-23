LUCY
MARTIN, 105
DAVENPORT - Lucy Martin, 105, of Davenport, FL passed away on February 21, 2017.
She was born on January 13, 1912 in Ramer, AL, and was retired from the citrus industry, having worked for both Holly Hill and Orange Co. Lucy was a 60 year member of Central Church of Christ in Haines City where she and her family were very active.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert R. Martin and her son, James H. Martin. Lucy is survived by her sons, Al Martin and his wife Anne, Roy Martin and his wife Rebecca, Ron D. Martin and his wife Brenda; daughter-in-law, Beverly Martin; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to The Crossroads of Davenport, FL. Condolences via
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017