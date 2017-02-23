HAROLD ALBERT
QUIDGEON, Jr.
LAKELAND - Harold Albert Quidgeon, Jr. was born March 25, 1958 and passed away on February 21, 2017.
Harold was a member of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians out of Connecticut.
He loved to fish, camp, hang out with friends and loved being outdoors.
He is preceded in his death by his father Harold Albert Quidgeon, Sr., his mother Audrey Laverne Williams Edgar, his son Harold Albert Quidgeon, III, and his brother David Michael Quidgeon.
He is survived by his daughter Jericha Lynn Quidgeon of Michigan. His sister Donna Quidgeon Williams and caretaker Randall Fritchley of Lakeland, Florida. His ex-brother in law Jack Williams and his nephews and nieces, James Williams, Jeremy Williams, Gwendolyn Weber, Candyce Knox, T.J. Lambert, Lyric, Raegan, Fallyn, James and Johanna. Two step sisters and 5 step brothers and many friends and family that will miss him dearly.
'Fly high with the Angels.'
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 2:00 PM, with a reception following at Heath Funeral Chapel 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
