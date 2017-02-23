Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAROLD ALBERT

QUIDGEON, Jr.



LAKELAND - Harold Albert Quidgeon, Jr. was born March 25, 1958 and passed away on February 21, 2017.

Harold was a member of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians out of Connecticut.

He loved to fish, camp, hang out with friends and loved being outdoors.

He is preceded in his death by his father Harold Albert Quidgeon, Sr., his mother Audrey Laverne Williams Edgar, his son Harold Albert Quidgeon, III, and his brother David Michael Quidgeon.

He is survived by his daughter Jericha Lynn Quidgeon of Michigan. His sister Donna Quidgeon Williams and caretaker Randall Fritchley of Lakeland, Florida. His ex-brother in law Jack Williams and his nephews and nieces, James Williams, Jeremy Williams, Gwendolyn Weber, Candyce Knox, T.J. Lambert, Lyric, Raegan, Fallyn, James and Johanna. Two step sisters and 5 step brothers and many friends and family that will miss him dearly.

'Fly high with the Angels.'

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 2:00 PM, with a reception following at Heath Funeral Chapel 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .







HAROLD ALBERTQUIDGEON, Jr.LAKELAND - Harold Albert Quidgeon, Jr. was born March 25, 1958 and passed away on February 21, 2017.Harold was a member of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians out of Connecticut.He loved to fish, camp, hang out with friends and loved being outdoors.He is preceded in his death by his father Harold Albert Quidgeon, Sr., his mother Audrey Laverne Williams Edgar, his son Harold Albert Quidgeon, III, and his brother David Michael Quidgeon.He is survived by his daughter Jericha Lynn Quidgeon of Michigan. His sister Donna Quidgeon Williams and caretaker Randall Fritchley of Lakeland, Florida. His ex-brother in law Jack Williams and his nephews and nieces, James Williams, Jeremy Williams, Gwendolyn Weber, Candyce Knox, T.J. Lambert, Lyric, Raegan, Fallyn, James and Johanna. Two step sisters and 5 step brothers and many friends and family that will miss him dearly.'Fly high with the Angels.'A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 2:00 PM, with a reception following at Heath Funeral Chapel 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com