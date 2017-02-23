NAN SNIVELY
WINTER HAVEN - A memorial service celebrating the life of Nan Snively Mason will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 25th at First Presbyterian Church at 637 6th St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Nan was born on March 19, 1957 in Winter Haven, FL to Mary Ann and Harvey Snively and died on January 31, 2017 in Raleigh, NC.
She is survived by her husband, James K. Mason; a daughter, Caroline E. Mason; a son, James C. Mason; her mother and father; sisters, Patti Herndon and Meg Strang (John); a brother, Pete Snively (Missie); an aunt, Sue Botkin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; as well as her dog, Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nan's memory to the First Presbyterian Church Library Fund.
First Presbyterian Church
637 6th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017