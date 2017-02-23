TERRANCE L.
McGOWAN, 76
AUBURNDALE - Terrance Leigh Mc-Gowan, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday February 20, 2017 in Auburndale FL. He was born May 29, 1940 in Skowhegan Maine, son of Cecil F. and Jean McGowan.
He graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1959, where he was active in sports.
T.J., as he was referred to by friends and family alike, was a lifelong promoter of youth sports, coaching youth baseball, basketball and Middle School basketball for years in the Pittsfield Maine community.
T.J. was ever the entrepreneur, owning T.J.'s Market, T.J.'s Sportswear and Newport Country Club with wife Janet. T.J. was not afraid of hard work and he made every customer feel like they were family. You only had to meet him once to have a friend for life.
Terry and Janet moved to the Polk County FL area in 1991 and lived in several communities within the area, before residing in the Hampton Community for the past six years. T.J. was a long time member of the Elks Club, an avid golfer and worked at the local golf course. With over 800 residents in their community, there were very few that did not know T.J., having shared a story, joke or drink. T.J. forever shaped the lives of his family and friends, providing inspiration by living every minute of each day as if it could be his last - never looking back and always striving to brighten someone else's day.
He was married to his sweetheart and best friend Janet for 57 years, but they have been together 62 years, having been part of each other's lives since the age of 14.
He is survived by wife Janet, siblings Mike McGowan, Kathy Frost, Tim McGowan, Tom McGowan and Matt McGowan, son David and his wife Lianie McGowan, son Bobbie and his wife Lana Ballard and daughter Kim and her husband Jim Davis. Grandkids include (with spouses) Jamie Davis, Taylor and Stephanie Davis, Dillan and Morgan McGowan and Austin 'Aussie' McGowan, Bobby Jr. and Nikkie Ballard. Great grandkids include Tessa Stewart, Kaiden 'Fridge' Davis and Alexandria Joy Ballard.
In lieu of flowers, T.J. would want donations made to the Shriner's Boston Burn Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hampton's club house in Auburndale FL on Friday February 24, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017