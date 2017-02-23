Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SLATER, Sr., 83



LAKE WALES - Hugh Bert Slater, Sr., 83 passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born March 5, 1933 in Slater's Branch, Kentucky to the late J.T. and Ethel Mae (Sparks) Slater. He has been a resident of the area since 1984 coming from Slater's Branch, Kentucky. He was a Retired Coal Miner who owned his own coal mine. He was affiliated with the New Harvest Worship Center. Bert was a Kentucky Colonel, a wheeler and dealer, he was known as the 'Chicken Man' and enjoyed working with his farm animals.

He is preceded in death by his parent, in-laws J.E. Bogar and Birdie Mae Runyon Bogar, sister Edna Duncan, brothers Homer Slater, Howard Slater, Wallace Slater, Charles Adair and special sister in law Nedria Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Elsie Ann Slater, sons Hugh Bert Slater, Jr. and wife Annie of Winter Haven, FL, David, Jimmy, and Jerry Slater, all of Columbus, OH, brothers Glenn Slater of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Troy Slater of Hardy, KY, 2 grandchildren Travis Jacob and Lindsay 'Sissy.'

Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 24, 2017 at Lake Wales Cemetery with Preacher Steve Livingston officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at



