JAMES MAYO
BLACKBURN, 88
WINTER HAVEN - James Mayo Blackburn, 88, of Winter Haven, was escorted by angels to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Jim was born on July 1, 1928 in Doerun Georgia.
Predeceased by his parents, 5 sisters and 4 brothers, Jim was the youngest of 10 children. He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Joan Burr Blackburn; loving son, James Rodney Blackburn (Joyce); adoring daughter, Sharon Blackburn; beloved grandchildren, Kristin, Chad and Ashley and six great grandchildren, Summer, Chase, Erin, Jameson, Breanna and Deklan, who brought him the greatest amount of joy and laughter. Others who will celebrate the memories and laughter Jim left behind are brothers-in-law Vernon Burr (Dean) and Marvin Burr (Gladys) as well as sister-in-law Rena Blackburn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim worked at Pratt & Whitney United Aircraft Corporation in CT for 17 years where he tested jet engines for the U.S. Government. In 1967 he moved to Scottsville, VA, where he became a cattle rancher before retiring to FL in 1988.
Jim was well known for his great sense of humor and hard work ethics. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jim was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven, FL.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 2140 Crystal Beach Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Graveside services will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017