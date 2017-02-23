MICHAEL 'MIKE'
McCLINTOCK, 70
LAKELAND - Michael 'Mike' McClintock went home to be with Jesus on February 20, 2017 at the age of 70. He was born on November 21, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to John H. and Marian T. Mc-Clintock. He lived in Lakeland, FL with his wife of 43 years, Marjorie Heading McClintock.
Mike was a retired commercial fuel oil sales representative and known as someone who genuinely loved people and truly cared for them. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, FL.
He graduated from James Caldwell High School in 1964. In 1969, he graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Business Administration. After college, he served in the Vietnam War within the United States Army. After his service, he moved to New Jersey and married the love of his life, Marjorie Heading Mc-Clintock.
Mike is survived by his wife, his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Jeff Smith, of Succusanna, NJ; his daughter and son-law, Meghan and Chris Jindra, of Littleton, CO; his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Bruce Webster, of Lakeland, FL; his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Nathan Neuman, of Lakeland, FL; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Maria McClintock, of Mulberry, FL; his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Anna McClintock, of Cumming, GA; and his six grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents, of West Caldwell, NJ and his sister, Anne Simmons, of Dingman's Ferry, PA.
A closed casket viewing is scheduled for February 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 2:00 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Colonnades in Lakeland, FL. Rev. Chris Jindra will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spiritual Support Care Ministries at
www.scsm.tv/donate (76 West Shirley Avenue PO Box 643 Warrenton, VA 20188) or First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, FL Missions Fund in memory of Mike McClintock.
Mike had a true servant's heart always sharing a smile for everyone with helpful advice. He will truly be missed.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017