JOHN EDGAR 'CATFISH'
THOMAS, Jr., 63
EAGLE LAKE - Mr. John Edgar Thomas, Jr. died Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeland, FL.
Born in Tampa on Jan. 5, 1954, he was a lifelong resident of Polk County. He was a commercial fisherman and member of Church of Christ, Eagle Lake.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his son John E. Thomas III. He is survived by his wife Debra A. Thomas, Eagle Lake; daughter Olivia A. Driver, Umatilla, FL; parents Pastor John E. and Berma Thomas, Sr., Eagle Lake, FL.; brothers Kendell Thomas, Bartow, Timothy Thomas, Winter Haven, Victor Thomas, Eagle Lake; sisters Karen Cribbs, Eagle Lake, Sharen Groene, Taren Wadley, both of Winter Haven; mother and father-in-law Walter and Nell Coulliette; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 2/24/17 at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, 2/25/17 at the Eagle Avenue Church of Christ, East Eagle Avenue. Burial will be in the Church of Christ Cemetery.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2017