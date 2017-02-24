JESSIE ROBERTS
WALLICK, 79
LAKELAND - Jessie Roberts Wallick died Monday, February 20, 2017, in Lakeland.
Born in Norfork, VA, on February 21, 1937, she came to Lakeland from Virginia Beach in 1975. She was a member of the Church of God. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading and taking care of her birds. She and her husband shared a love for the beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband Weldon L. Wallick, and daughter Lynne Wallick. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Wallick, Lakeland; son Matthew Wallick (Melissa), Lakeland, daughter Brenda Murtha (Peter), Orlando, and her brother Albert Roberts, Jr., grandchildren Analiese Wallick, Molly Murtha, Courtland Wallick, Mark Murtha, Justin Adams, Aiden Wallick and her beloved Dog Beau.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2017