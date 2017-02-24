www.memorialchapel.net />
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIN A. OTT.
SYLVIN A.
OTT, 91
CHASSELL, MI. - Sylvin A. Ott, 91, a resident of Chassell, MI and former resident of Lakeland, passed away at home on February 16, 2017.
He was born on December 2, 1925 in St. Joseph, WI, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Goeser) Ott. Sylvin was raised in Sheboygan, WI and was a veteran of WW II. He married Rosella Sonntag, who preceded him in death in 2001.
He is survived by their 5 children, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, and a sister.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 27 in Chassell. To view Sylvin's obituary or to send condolences to the family, please visitwww.memorialchapel.net. The Memorial Chapel & Plowe Funeral Homes of Chassell have been assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2017