WINTER HAVEN - James A. 'Jim' Baldauf of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

He was born January 11, 1925 in Anderson, IN to the late Earl & Lillian Baldauf; he came to Lake Wales from Findley, OH in 1956. He was an engineer and former president at Flamingo Tile and a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church of Winter Haven, where he served on the Board of Directors, as an Elder and in the choir. He also served on the Board of Directors at Grace Lutheran School for over 25 years. Jim was very active in the Lake Wales community, serving on the city commission, as a past mayor and on the planning board. He was a former Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Passion Play Amphitheatre. He was a past commander of the V.F.W., trustee of Webber College, past president and charter member of the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary Club. Jim was also a former mayor of Highland Park and an avid fisherman.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Baldauf. Survivors include his wife, Marion E. Baldauf; daughters, Cynthia O'Neal (Bruce) of Woodstock, GA, Patricia Hargrove (James) of Kissimmee and Elizabeth Hayes (Pete) of Austin, TX; sister, Ruth Tyack of Columbus, OH; brother, Thomas Baldauf of Anderson, IN; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven with Pastor Charles Reich officiating. For those who wish, donations may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church School Endowment Fund, Grace Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at

