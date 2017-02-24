Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALMA EVERSOLE LEWIS BROOKS. View Sign

ALMA EVERSOLE LEWIS BROOKS, 85



FORT MEADE - Alma Eversole Lewis Brooks, 85, passed away peacefully, and surrounded by her family on February 22, 2017, in Lakeland Florida. Alma was born in Hector, Kentucky on February 3, 1932, and moved to Fort Meade from Albany, GA in 2001.

Most important to Alma was her faith and spiritual connection to God. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, FL, where she enjoyed being a member of the Joy Club and their ministry. Alma enjoyed hosting gatherings, cooking for her family, gardening and spending time with the ones she loved. She had a huge heart and a fierce will, and was truly loved by all who knew her. Her favorite memory of her grandchildren, and she spoke of it often, was the summer she and Bob spent with 6 of their grandsons, Aaron, Mikie, Alex, Tyler, Travis and Trey, camping, fishing, swimming in Georgia.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Ford and Mary Eversole; her first husband, Kenneth Lewis; and brothers, Alton Eversole and Earl Eversole.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert G. Brooks, Sr., of Fort Meade, FL, her 3 children, Christine Jenkins (Larry), Clinton Lewis (Margie), and Robert Brooks (Angie); brothers, Hughie Eversole, John Eversole, Ford Eversole, Roy Eversole, Ed Eversole, Ted Eversole and sister Betty Garrett; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also very special to Alma, was her sister-in-law and best friend, Mabel Eversole. Alma loved her family more than anything.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780.

