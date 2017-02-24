EZZIE
TURVIN, 79
KNOXVILLE, TN. - Ezzie Turvin, age 79, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 in his home in Knoxville, TN. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Midland City, AL to Ollie and Reginald Turvin, who preceded him in his death. He was educated in the Auburndale, FL school system.
He is survived by wife, Susan Turvin; brothers Ernie and Eddie Turvin of Auburndale, FL; sisters Ella Jean 'Missy' Roggow of Auburndale, FL and Elna Grant of Valrico, FL; daughters Cindy Beatty of Evans, GA and Lisa Turvin of Knoxville, TN; sons Johnny Turvin of Jacksonville, FL and Matthew Turvin of Knoxville, TN; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 pm on Saturday, February 25 at Click Funeral Home and Cremations - Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923. A graveside service will be held in Florida the following week.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Care Gifters Program at Caregiving.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2017