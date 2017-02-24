PHYLLIS M.
KECK
1933 - 2017
KENOSHA, WI. - Phyllis M. Keck, 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 17, 1933, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Irene (Mortier) Bornhuetter. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she attended local schools.
On February 14, 1953, she married Eugene G. Keck. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1998.
She was employed by JC Penny for 12 years and later by Chase Bank for 10 years. Phyllis was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, the Red Hat Society and the AT&T Pioneers. She enjoyed traveling and many other activities with family and friends.
She is survived by her five daughters, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra; a grandson, Matthew; and her sister, Dolores Buskirk, all in 1994.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 25th, at St. John the Baptist Church, Paris, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the AT&T Pioneers for Dayton House through the family or St. John the Baptist Church, 1501-172nd Avenue, Paris, WI 53182.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2017