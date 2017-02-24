Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. SAMUEL JACKSON CANNON. View Sign

REV. SAMUEL JACKSON

CANNON, 88



FORT MEADE - Rev. Samuel Jackson Cannon, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in Lynn Haven, FL. Rev. Cannon was born December 2, 1928, and was a native and longtime resident of Fort Meade, FL. He was a retired Baptist minister, and served for many years at the Lake Buffum Baptist Church and the New Life Baptist Church of Fort Meade, where he currently was a member, and for the Lulu Baptist Church in Lulu, FL. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, a 1946 graduate of Fort Meade High School, a member of Fort Meade HELP Organization, and always was a servant for God, a leader of his church, and a center of support for his family.

Rev. Cannon was preceded in death by his parents, King Solomon Cannon and Minola DeVane Cannon; son, Samuel Jackson Cannon, Jr.; brother, Solomon Wayne Cannon, Sr.; sister, Betty Lou Cannon Bigsby.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 1/2 years, Mary Ann Polk Cannon, Fort Meade, FL; daughter, Latriva Cannon Varnum and husband Troy, Lynn Haven, FL; sister, Joan Cannon Bigsby and husband LeRoy, Fort Meade, FL; brother-in-law, Ray Bigsby, Fort Meade, FL; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Polk Cannon, Juanita Polk Waters, and Minnie Polk Johnson, all of Fort Meade, FL; grandchildren, Kaylyn Varnum, Karissa Varnum Splain and husband Ryland; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade with Rev. Troy Varnum, Rev. Joe Parrish, and Rev. Kenny Slay officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.

