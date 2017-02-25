HERSEL
SANSOM, 78
BARTOW - Hersel Sansom, age 78, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at his home in Bartow.
Born November 6, 1938 in Kinston, AL, he was the son of the late Jesse and Ethel (Harrison) Sansom. Mr. Sansom retired from Mosaic after many years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic. He was a longtime member of the Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church in Bartow.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 47 years, Margie Sansom of Bartow, his children: Ronnie Mount, Keith Mount, Faye Rogers, all of Bartow, Cathy King (Doug) of Lakeland and David Carnley, also of Lakeland. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26th from 2pm to 4pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Monday, February 27th at 10:00am at the Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church of Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2017