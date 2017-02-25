KATIE REBECCA
LAKELAND - Katie Hogan passed peacefully away in her sleep on February 20, 2017.
Katie was 34 years old, born in Columbia, South Carolina and has resided in Lakeland, Florida for twenty four years.
She graduated from George Jenkins High School and went on to become an office nurse at Watson Clinic.
She is survived by her daughter, Piper Grace Wimberley, age 7, her parents, Ron and Jeanne Hogan. Her sister Windie DiGaglia, and brothers Donny and Justin Hogan, her fiancÃ© Nicholas Wimberley and the entire families Hogan, Parker and Wimberley.
She touched many people's lives as a professional and a friend. She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements have been made at the Heath Funeral Chapel.
Viewings will be held Friday, February 24, 2017 and Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 5 PM - 8 PM. You may visit anytime you like, but the family may not be in attendance at all times.
The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 2 PM.
Please do not send flowers, as there will be no in ground burial. Your presence is enough.
