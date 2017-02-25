Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BERNARD STABLER. View Sign

WILLIAM BERNARD

STABLER, 76

Electrician



WINTER HAVEN - William Bernard Stabler, age 76, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017. He was born November 6, 1940 in Forest Home, AL the son of William Stabler and Mattie Jo Little Stabler. He was a veteran of the US Army, 173rd Airborne Division serving during Vietnam. He was an Electrician with Yates Electric. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1959.

Mr. Stabler loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Robertson Stabler, daughters: Hope Bamberger (Jamie), Heather Bolick (Todd) and Brandy Coffee (Dustin), grandchildren: Chelsea, Madison, Carly, Cassidy, Hunter, Tate and Austyn, sisters: Shirley Boutwell (Leroy) and Mary Tapscott.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, February 27, 2017 from 4-5 pm with memorial services at 5 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven.







Click name above for additional details at:

www.ott-laughlin.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

