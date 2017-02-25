JOHN EDWARD
MERCIER, 84
LAKELAND - John Edward Mercier, 84, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at his residence. John was born October 18, 1932, in Claremont, NH to Samuel and Marie Mercier and has resided in Lakeland since 1977. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Air Force.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Mercier; son, Millard Samuel Mercier; daughter, Kimberly Ann Mercier; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2017