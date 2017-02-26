KAZUKO 'GINNY' TSURUHARA-NORRIX, 92
LAKELAND - Kazuko 'Ginny' Tsuruhara-Norrix, 92, of Lakeland, FL passed from this life on February 10, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David P. Norrix, with two sons, Michael D. Norrix of Tucson, AZ and Jonathan O. Norrix of Lakeland, FL, two grandsons Ryan T. Norrix and Scott M. Norrix of Tucson, AZ.
Born in Mudken, Manchuria in 1924, her family relocated back to Fukuoka, Japan prior to the outbreak of WWII. Three sisters still reside in Fukuoka; Keiko, Tomoko and Satoko. Her two brothers are deceased.
An accomplished musician, she was the pianist and organist for the 'Old Chapel' at Bolling, AFB, Washington, D.C. from 1965 to 1996. Retiring to Florida in 1996, she and David lived at Beacon Terrace Retirement Com-munity and she later moved to Bella Vista Independent Living Apartments after David's passing in 2002.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at a later date alongside David, a 25-year veteran of the United States Air Force.
