DeWITT, 76
BARTOW - Don L. DeWitt, 76, of Bartow, Florida passed away at his home on February 20, 2017 with his wife and sister by his side.
He was born on February 28, 1940 in Goldfield, Iowa. After graduation from high school he proudly served 3 years in the U.S. Army. He lived in Chicago until he moved to Bartow, Florida in 1987. He was a member of the Goldfield Methodist Church.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Evelyn (Richardson) DeWitt and also by his two sisters Darlene (DeWitt) Flieder of Charles City, Iowa and Beth (DeWitt) LaRose of Winter Haven, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Tina and 3 sons, Brandon of Davenport, FL, Michael and Robert of Bartow, FL, step-daughter, Suzanne Wallace of St. James City, FL and 1 sister, Jane Thul of Winter Haven, FL, and 4 grandchildren.
Don was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 4289, Winter Haven, Florida and a member of the V.F.W. Post 4289 Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. It is the family's wishes, that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823 (863) 297-1880.
