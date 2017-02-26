DEWEY 'TOY'
|
KING, 82
LAKELAND - Dewey 'Toy' King, 82, passed away Feb. 18, 2017.
Toy was born Sept. 16, 1934 in Bristol, TN to the late Edward and Rosie King. He retired from Publix, and enjoyed traveling and gardening. He was a member of Griffin Baptist Church.
Toy is survived by his wife Kay, whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage with on Feb. 27th; his 3 children; 4 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchild-ren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 10 siblings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4th at 11 am at Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Griffin Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2017