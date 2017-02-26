CARL LYNN
COLLINS, 67
WINTER HAVEN - Carl Lynn Collins 67, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017. He was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Mildred and his sister Annette Perry. He is survived by his son Christopher Collins and his sisters Linda Bushore, Sandra Carr and brother Michael Collins and nieces and nephews.
He was well known in his community and will be missed by all.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2017