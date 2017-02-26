JAMES VINCENT
YOUNG, 70
POLK CITY - Mr. James Vincent Young was born October 29, 1946; passed away peacefully February 23, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. He was a member of Kansas Law Enforcement for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Vincent E. Young. He is survived by his wife C. Joyce Young, of 50 years; mother E. Pearl Young; daughter Julie Ann King and husband; son Jeremy T. Young; grandchildren: Jayme A. King and Jeff C. King.
A Memorial service will be held in McPherson, KS, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice houses or
would be appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2017