OLIVE VIOLA
|
THORNTON, 97
WINTER HAVEN - Olive Thornton went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, January 30, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice House, Auburndale, FL, surrounded by her granddaughter, Helen Leavens and her great granddaughter, Marjorie Figueroa.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and a resident of Winter Haven, FL. Olive was a great seamstress for her herself and her family and enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and solitaire.
Olive was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Craven, her son Franklin Dwight Craven and her daughter Linda Toy Craven Hunt. Olive is survived by her daughter Carole Craven Allen (Don) Winter Haven, FL, 3 grandchildren Helen Allen Leavens (Gene), Winter Haven, FL, Tina Marvich, North Port, FL, Kenny Lee Hunt, Sarasota, FL; 7 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, Sarasota, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823 in memory of Olive Viola Thornton.
