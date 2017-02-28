KATHRYN
LAKELAND - Kathryn Virginia Bollinger was born March 13, 1937 to Benjamin Lee and Joyce B. Bollinger of Elkton, Maryland.
Her husband, Robert H. Hoehne preceded her in death on September 13, 2002.
She is survived by her two children, Robert H. Hoehne, Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina and Deirdre H. Premo of Zephyrhills, Florida, her son in law, Randy A. Premo; her sister, Mary of California; Ruth Stein and Nancy Cecchini both of Maryland and several nieces and nephews.
She was a longtime resident of Lakeland and Winter Haven, Florida since leaving her childhood home of Elkton, Maryland.
She was a grade school teacher for 24 years with the Polk County School Board.
She enjoyed her antiques, making doll houses, repairing dolls, traveling, working with stained glass, her genealogy and she loved the beach and boating with her family.
We now reluctantly and sadly say goodbye and Godspeed to a beautiful being.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Fl. with a viewing at 10:00 am and a burial at 2:00pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hernando Pasco Hospice House at 4910 Allen Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33542.
