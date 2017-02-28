LILLIAN ROSE
GLASS, 86
LAKELAND - Lillian Rose Glass, 86, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017, at her residence.
Rose was born June 3, 1930, in Georgia to Moody and Mildred Miller. She was a retired para professional of the Polk County School District.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Ray Glass and is survived by her son, Kerby Ray Glass; daughters, Linda Mahoney, Paula G. King and Carla Lyn Glass Holcomb; sister, Mae Waters; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017