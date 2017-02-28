Obituary Guest Book View Sign





PLANT CITY - Gladys LaVon Bonnie Dudley went home to be with God, February 25, 2017.

She was born October 28, 1931 to Constable James Jimmie L. and Gladys P. Nelson Brannen and lived on the same Cork homestead as her parents and grandparents until her passing at the age of 85.

She was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Callie Dudley. LaVon was a wonderful wife and homemaker for Donnell Dudley for 63 years and loving mother to Stephen Louis (Dee) Dudley and Joseph Allan (DeWanna) Dudley. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Krista (Matt) Escobar, Jim Dudley, Allen Dudley, Steven Dudley, Samantha (Marc) Harrell, Ryan Dudley, and Colton Dudley and seven great grandchildren: Seth, Eli, Eva, Abygail, Kira, Janna, Tayden, Hannah, Gabriel, and Aspen.

LaVon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Plant City and a volunteer at the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center.

Visitation will be held at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please help someone in need. Online Condolences may be left for the family at

www.haughtfuneralhome.com .



GLADYS LaVON BONNIE DUDLEYPLANT CITY - Gladys LaVon Bonnie Dudley went home to be with God, February 25, 2017.She was born October 28, 1931 to Constable James Jimmie L. and Gladys P. Nelson Brannen and lived on the same Cork homestead as her parents and grandparents until her passing at the age of 85.She was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Callie Dudley. LaVon was a wonderful wife and homemaker for Donnell Dudley for 63 years and loving mother to Stephen Louis (Dee) Dudley and Joseph Allan (DeWanna) Dudley. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Krista (Matt) Escobar, Jim Dudley, Allen Dudley, Steven Dudley, Samantha (Marc) Harrell, Ryan Dudley, and Colton Dudley and seven great grandchildren: Seth, Eli, Eva, Abygail, Kira, Janna, Tayden, Hannah, Gabriel, and Aspen.LaVon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Plant City and a volunteer at the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center.Visitation will be held at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please help someone in need. Online Condolences may be left for the family at Funeral Home Haught Funeral Home

708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Plant City , FL 33566

(813) 717-9300 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com