GLADYS LaVON BONNIE DUDLEY
PLANT CITY - Gladys LaVon Bonnie Dudley went home to be with God, February 25, 2017.
She was born October 28, 1931 to Constable James Jimmie L. and Gladys P. Nelson Brannen and lived on the same Cork homestead as her parents and grandparents until her passing at the age of 85.
She was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Callie Dudley. LaVon was a wonderful wife and homemaker for Donnell Dudley for 63 years and loving mother to Stephen Louis (Dee) Dudley and Joseph Allan (DeWanna) Dudley. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Krista (Matt) Escobar, Jim Dudley, Allen Dudley, Steven Dudley, Samantha (Marc) Harrell, Ryan Dudley, and Colton Dudley and seven great grandchildren: Seth, Eli, Eva, Abygail, Kira, Janna, Tayden, Hannah, Gabriel, and Aspen.
LaVon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Plant City and a volunteer at the Plant City Photo Archives and History Center.
Visitation will be held at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please help someone in need. Online Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017