CAMPBELL, 87
WINTER HAVEN - James R. Campbell was born on October 18, 1929, in Chester, SC; he passed away February 21, 2017 in Winter Haven FL.
James leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Mildred 'Tink' Campbell. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Lucian Islands, located in the Bering Sea, during World War II. Two of the many small islands, Attu and Kiska, were the only American soil where the Japanese claimed soil and built garrisons. While he did not speak often of his time in the Lucian Islands, he was fond of telling the story of visiting the family of a fellow solider from New Jersey and learning to make spaghetti sauce. He treated the American Legion members to his 'special' sauce on several occasions.
James was a Past Commander of American Legion Post 8, a member of the VFW, a Mason, and a member of the Am Vets.
James will be interned at Bushnell National Cemetery with a memorial at American Legion Post 8 on March 13 at noon.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017