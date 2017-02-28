OLIMPIA 'LYNN' S.
AKERMAN, 91
LAKELAND - Olimpia 'Lynn' S. Akerman, 91, of Lakeland, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, February 12, 2017.
Olimpia, the only child of Italian immigrants, Marco Mario Salvaggio and Lucina 'Lucia' Vacirca Salvaggio, was born in Rochester, New York, on September 15, 1925. Olimpia's family later settled in New York, New York. Olimpia graduated from the McDowell School in New York City, focusing on dress design. In 1964, she married Emory S. Akerman in Washington, D.C., and in 1971 they moved to Lakeland, Florida. There, Olimpia joined the Beta Sigma Phi International sorority, where she eventually served as the president of her chapter, earned the honor of the Order of the Rose, and remained a member for forty-six years. Olimpia also greatly enjoyed her membership in the Women's Club, the Citrus Garden Club, and the Tuesday Night Music Club of Lakeland. Although Olimpia no longer worked in the design field, she parlayed her design skills towards more domestic pursuits where she designed and created keepsakes, such as quilts, Christmas ornaments, and Christmas tree skirts, as expressions of love for her family. Olimpia also enjoyed making delicious Italian food for her family and friends. Olimpia moved to Southlake, Texas in November 2014 to live closer to family.
Olimpia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Olimpia is survived by and dearly loved by her three children, Marina Duncan of Brunswick, Georgia, Wendy Polk (Elmer Polk) of Southlake, Texas, and Mark Akerman of Clack-amas, Oregon, her three grandchildren, Kathy Duncan (Michael Mealling), Alexandria Tramel (Clayton Tramel), and Emily Polk, and one great-grandchild, Caden Tramel.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017