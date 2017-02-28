JEAN BARGER
ANDERSON, 95
LAKELAND - - Jean Barger Anderson was born December 13, 1921 and grew up on a farm in Dayton, Tennessee. The depression shaped her life forever. She never forgot those who were less fortunate than herself. She attended Bryan University in Dayton.
During the war she worked for the Rationing Board and she was known as the tire lady. While still living in Dayton she also worked for an Attorney with the Department of Justice. Then off to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for her Airline career. First it was Capital Airlines Reservations. When they had crashed people lost jobs and Jean went to Delta Airlines. Then off to Cincinnati, Ohio. After spending two years there the Tennessee hills called and she transferred to Knoxville, Tennessee where she spent six wonderful years with roommates. While living there she met her husband Bo and soon after they married in 1956 moved to Lakeland, Florida. She was a Charter Member of Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove. A member of College Heights United Methodist Church for over 49 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women until she moved to the Estates at Carpenters, where she joined First Church United Methodist Women and continued to be active. During the years she was active in various things. She had a great interest in politics and wanted everybody to know she was a Democrat. She was a former member of The League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, Hospital Auxiliary, The Symphony Guild, Sylvester Shores Garden Circle, Ikebana International, and Polk County Chapter. Her great love was flowers and through Ikebana with her designs was able to bring much pleasure to others. She and Bo loved to travel both in Europe and in this country.
She is survived by husband, George H. 'Bo' Anderson, Jr., son, George 'Dutch' Anderson, III (Janette), granddaughter, Jackie Parrish (Jeff), grandson, Spencer Anderson, step daughter, Lydia Daniel, step granddaughter, Alex Jolly (Shawn), step granddaughter Ashley Kurtzman (Shawn), step great granddaughter Victoria Reynolds, Denise Anderson, Mother of her grandchildren, sister, Sue Hobday, nephew, Hank Hobday, nephew Steve Bowman and niece Gale Chambers.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017