Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JEAN BARGER

ANDERSON, 95



LAKELAND - - Jean Barger Anderson was born December 13, 1921 and grew up on a farm in Dayton, Tennessee. The depression shaped her life forever. She never forgot those who were less fortunate than herself. She attended Bryan University in Dayton.

During the war she worked for the Rationing Board and she was known as the tire lady. While still living in Dayton she also worked for an Attorney with the Department of Justice. Then off to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for her Airline career. First it was Capital Airlines Reservations. When they had crashed people lost jobs and Jean went to Delta Airlines. Then off to Cincinnati, Ohio. After spending two years there the Tennessee hills called and she transferred to Knoxville, Tennessee where she spent six wonderful years with roommates. While living there she met her husband Bo and soon after they married in 1956 moved to Lakeland, Florida. She was a Charter Member of Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove. A member of College Heights United Methodist Church for over 49 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women until she moved to the Estates at Carpenters, where she joined First Church United Methodist Women and continued to be active. During the years she was active in various things. She had a great interest in politics and wanted everybody to know she was a Democrat. She was a former member of The League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, Hospital Auxiliary, The Symphony Guild, Sylvester Shores Garden Circle, Ikebana International, and Polk County Chapter. Her great love was flowers and through Ikebana with her designs was able to bring much pleasure to others. She and Bo loved to travel both in Europe and in this country.

She is survived by husband, George H. 'Bo' Anderson, Jr., son, George 'Dutch' Anderson, III (Janette), granddaughter, Jackie Parrish (Jeff), grandson, Spencer Anderson, step daughter, Lydia Daniel, step granddaughter, Alex Jolly (Shawn), step granddaughter Ashley Kurtzman (Shawn), step great granddaughter Victoria Reynolds, Denise Anderson, Mother of her grandchildren, sister, Sue Hobday, nephew, Hank Hobday, nephew Steve Bowman and niece Gale Chambers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heahfuneralchapel.com .







JEAN BARGERANDERSON, 95LAKELAND - - Jean Barger Anderson was born December 13, 1921 and grew up on a farm in Dayton, Tennessee. The depression shaped her life forever. She never forgot those who were less fortunate than herself. She attended Bryan University in Dayton.During the war she worked for the Rationing Board and she was known as the tire lady. While still living in Dayton she also worked for an Attorney with the Department of Justice. Then off to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for her Airline career. First it was Capital Airlines Reservations. When they had crashed people lost jobs and Jean went to Delta Airlines. Then off to Cincinnati, Ohio. After spending two years there the Tennessee hills called and she transferred to Knoxville, Tennessee where she spent six wonderful years with roommates. While living there she met her husband Bo and soon after they married in 1956 moved to Lakeland, Florida. She was a Charter Member of Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove. A member of College Heights United Methodist Church for over 49 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women until she moved to the Estates at Carpenters, where she joined First Church United Methodist Women and continued to be active. During the years she was active in various things. She had a great interest in politics and wanted everybody to know she was a Democrat. She was a former member of The League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, Hospital Auxiliary, The Symphony Guild, Sylvester Shores Garden Circle, Ikebana International, and Polk County Chapter. Her great love was flowers and through Ikebana with her designs was able to bring much pleasure to others. She and Bo loved to travel both in Europe and in this country.She is survived by husband, George H. 'Bo' Anderson, Jr., son, George 'Dutch' Anderson, III (Janette), granddaughter, Jackie Parrish (Jeff), grandson, Spencer Anderson, step daughter, Lydia Daniel, step granddaughter, Alex Jolly (Shawn), step granddaughter Ashley Kurtzman (Shawn), step great granddaughter Victoria Reynolds, Denise Anderson, Mother of her grandchildren, sister, Sue Hobday, nephew, Hank Hobday, nephew Steve Bowman and niece Gale Chambers.Condolences may be sent to the family at Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com