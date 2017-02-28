DAVID G.
|
TAYLOR, 64
LAKELAND - David G. Taylor, 64, of Lakeland, passed away Feb. 24, 2017. David was born in Chicago, IL on Jan. 24, 1953 to parents Ralph K. and Lucille Taylor. He graduated from Crown Point High school in 1971. In 1976 he married Peggy Williams; the family moved to Florida in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Luellen Woloszyn. Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife, of 41 years, Peggy; his sons Brian Scott and David Alan; grandchildren Ashley, Daniel and Meagan; brothers Ralph E. and Dennis; 10 nieces and nephews.
David was kind and generous. He loved cars, drag racing, trains, bowling, softball, cooking, and a good practical joke. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially working on cars and heavy equipment. He loved the many different cultures of the world and over the years, he and Peggy hosted 24 exchange students. Above all, David loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland 33801. The funeral service will be at 10AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017