MAGGIE JEAN LEONARD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAGGIE JEAN LEONARD DORTON.
DORTON, 82
ROCKY MOUNT - Maggie Jean Leonard Dorton, age 82, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Born in Franklin County, NC on October 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Leonard and Lutie Thompson Leonard. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Rosser, and Edward Leonard.
Maggie lived most of her years with her husband in Winter Haven and Miami, Florida. Since moving to Rocky Mount, she was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.
Maggie leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 55 years, Harold 'Hal' Dorton; and daughter, Jennifer Leslie Voges of Sherman Oak, CA. She is also survived by grandson, Christopher Voges; sisters, Margarett Gee, Elizabeth Watkins, and Ann Arrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Terry Williams officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 451-8800
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2017