ELAINE ANN

RUEBENSAAL, 88



LAKELAND - Elaine Ruebensaal passed peacefully at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the age of 88.

She was preceded in death by husband Edwin, and survived by sister-in-law Loretta Smead, 7 children, David Merrill (Julie) of Lakeland, Florida, Janet Tolle (Melvin) of Cataula, Georgia, Renee Moritz of Doylestown, Ohio, Terry Salay, of Marshallville, Ohio, Sharon Murphy of Grafton, Ohio, Laurie Schultz (Jack), of Seville, Ohio, Jenny Cogar (Mitch), of Medina, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was born in Akron, Ohio, and spent her career as a language teacher in the Akron, then Canton public school systems. Although Elaine spoke 4 languages, she taught mostly Spanish. After retiring from teaching, Elaine divided her time between her residence in Massillon, Ohio, and her residence in North Ft. Myers, Florida, eventually becoming a permanent Floridian in 1996. Elaine traveled around the world 11 times visiting countries in Europe, Asia, and Northern Africa, acting as group planner and guide for many of the travel groups she led. She moved to Lakeland in 2007 and resided content at Presbyterian Homes. Elaine loved her little dog Angel, and most enjoyed the knitting group, who's sponsored mission is constructing shawls and cover-ups for women in need around the world and here in the US.

Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, March 6 at 10:00AM in the Chapel at Florida Presbyterian Homes.

Flowers may be sent to: Florida Presbyterian Homes, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33803. If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Presbyterian Homes, Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland.



