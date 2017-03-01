MARY EVELYN
BRAY, 87
LAKELAND - Mary Evelyn Bray, 87, of Lakeland passed away on February 25, 2017. Evelyn was born April 28, 1929, in Climax, GA. She was a devoted wife and mother. She spent her life supporting her husband in the ministry.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Bray, and one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Franklin. She is survived by children, Ruth Ann Franklin of Lakeland, Lois Jean Bray (husband, Eric Zopff) of Jacksonville, Paul Mark Bray (wife Shawna) of Bradenton; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-children.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the chapel at First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland. Viewing will begin at 10:00, followed by the service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to, can make a donation in memory of Evelyn to: Florida Baptist Children's Homes at https://www.fbchomes.org/. For anyone wishing to send cards, they may be sent to: P.O. Box 90555, Lakeland, FL 33804.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2017