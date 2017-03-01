ETHEL
EASON, 96
WINTER HAVEN - Ethel Eason, 96, passed away February 27, 2017, in Winter Haven, FL.
She was born in Cleveland, Oklahoma in 1920. She moved to Winter Haven with her parents in the early 1930s. Ethel was the oldest member of the Winter Haven Church of the Nazarene, having been a member of the original church since 1931.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Eason and a daughter Callie Yon. She is survived by her son Chester Eason (Gayle), 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 3rd at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2017