LAKELAND - Rev. Dr. William 'Bill' Brackman, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017.
Bill's immediate family includes his son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Gina Brackman and his granddaughter and her husband, Sarah and Reid Nelson. Bill served the Methodist church for 41 years as the senior pastor at six churches in Florida, as a district superintendent and assistant to two Florida bishops for the Florida Methodist Conference. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. He earned degrees from Asbury College, Emory University, and Bethune-Cookman College. He grew up in Georgia with his three brothers: John, Emory, and Julian, all retired Methodist ministers. He was married to Doris for 56 years before her passing in 2012. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many countries. Bill liked photography, golf, and NASCAR racing. He was devoted to praying for others.
Bill's funeral service will be held in the chapel at First United Methodist Church on Friday, March 3 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow before the graveside service at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Psalm 62:1 truly my soul finds rest in God: my salvation comes from Jesus. Bill's family and friends rejoice that he is with the Lord in heaven.
