MARY JANE 'MJ'
SHEPHERD, 75
LAKELAND - Mary Jane 'MJ' Shepherd, 75, passed away on February 27, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on December 2, 1941, three minutes before her identical twin Ruth Ann in Monongahela, Pennsylvania to Joseph B. and Olive (Holt) Moore.
Mary Jane grew up in Finleyville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Monongahela High School, Monongahela, Pennsylvania in 1959. After graduation, Mary Jane attended and graduated from Mason Felix Beauty School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and began her career as a beautician. Mary Jane married James E. Shepherd on August 11, 1962 in Maryland.
MJ was preceded in death by her beloved husband James, brothers Joseph Moore and William L. Moore, and her parents Olive (Holt) Moore and Joseph B. Moore.
Mary Jane is survived by daughters Sherri Shepherd of Lakeland, Florida and Melissa Saunders of Manassas, Virginia, her sister Ruth Ann West of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, her treasured grandchildren Donald James 'DJ' Hartwick, Jacob Saunders, Kathryn Saunders, MacKenna Saunders and Matthew Saunders, her puppy Magic and many cherished family and friends.
'MJ' and James 'Shakey' moved to Cypress Lakes in 2006 and quickly became part of the Cypress Lakes family. Together they made the most amazing friendships and enjoyed the retired life. She became a golfer when moving to Cypress Lakes and was a member of the 'Swingers' beginning golfers, The North Stars and was a president for the Nine-holers.
MJ was a devout member of the Cypress Lakes Christian Fellowship where she sang in the choir and chorus and celebrated her faith in God. She cherished her grandchildren and loved beaching, swimming and snorkeling with them in Florida, Maui, Curacao and Grand Cayman. She loved life and lived it with true kindness and spirit of love and laughter. She loved everyone she knew 'to the moon and back.'
A 'Celebration of Life' service will be held at Cypress Lakes Clubhouse, 10000 US Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 at 9:30 AM Thursday, March 2, 2017. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Inc. 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland 33805; www.chaptershealth.org Condolences may be sent to Sherri Shepherd, 9353 Top Flight Dr., Lakeland, FL 33809.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2017