DONALD L. COLLINS, 93



KOKOMO, IN. - Donald Leon Collins 93, of Kokomo, Indiana and Winter Haven, Florida crossed peacefully into Glory from his daughter's home in Fishers, Indiana on February 24th, 2017 at 4:00 pm .

Donald was born January 24th, 1924 to Clarence and Lelie (Alexander) Collins in Kokomo, IN being the fourth and youngest son born. His brothers, Ralph and William preceded him in death with brother Everett Collins of Kokomo surviving. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942 and graduated

Donald worked for Delco Electronics serving as Director of Work Standards and later Director of Transportation responsible for contracting and logistics in Asia and North America supplying Delco's sub-assembly & assembly operations.

Prior to retirement Donald oversaw set up Foreign Trade Zones for General Motors' first 'maquiladoras' or cross border warehousing/assembly operations in El Paso, TX and McAllen Texas. Upon retirement from Delco, Donald opened Donald L. Collins Associates, as a trade consultant and advised and set up trades zones for Subaru America in Lafayette IN and numerous airports and corporations throughout North America.

Donald served on boards for the United Way, YMCA and Carefree Country Club in Florida. He was an active member of New Life Church also serving on the board and active member at Impact Church, Lake Wales, FL. He enjoyed architecture/design having designed and built his home on South Webster in Kokomo. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, southern gospel music, gardening, attending auctions and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Donald was known for his kindness, fairness and easy going nature but was quite passionate about property rights and city planning.

Donald's children are Judith Collins Cardwell (1947 - 1995), Joyce Mayes Bartels of Fishers Indiana and James Donald Collins of Miami, Florida. Grandchildren: Christopher Cardwell of Indianapolis, IN, Geoff Cardwell of Merrilville, IN, Jennifer Mayes of Dallas TX, Jonathan Mayes of Indianapolis, IN, Jason Mayes of Stillwater, OK, Jeffrey Mayes of Boston, MA, Joel Mayes and Joanna Mayes of Indianapolis, Ethan Collins of Pompano Beach, FL, Louisa Collins and Pierce Collins of Boca Raton, FL, 10 great grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 4th at New Life Church, 1803 East Vaile Ave, Kokomo with Visitation preceding at 12:00 pm. Don's Pastors Randy Blankenship and Don Gifford will preside. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo.

Memorials may be made to the or New Life Missions. Those wishing to sign Don's guestbook may do so at

www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.







3400 S. Webster Street

Kokomo , IN 46902

