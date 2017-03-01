DEANNA ROBERTSON "DEE" SMITH

DEANNA 'DEE'
ROBERTSON SMITH, 70

LAKELAND - Deanna 'Dee' Robertson Smith, 70, of Lakeland, passed away February 27, 2017.
Deanna is preceded in death by her parents Walter & Helen Robertson; brother Gene Robertson; and sister Betty Robertson Smith; and her first husband James Buckingham. Deanna is survived by her husband Ronald Smith; sister Jeannene (David) Gregory; brother Barry (Wilma) Robertson; sons Jim (Michelle) Buckingham and Jeff (Deidre) Buckingham; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 10:30 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, at Edgewood Baptist Church, 403 E. Edgewood Drive, Lakeland. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Edgewood Baptist Church
403 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
