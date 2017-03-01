MARTHA
GOODWIN, 66
Receptionist
WINTER HAVEN - Martha Goodwin, age 66, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017.
She was born Sunday August 27, 1950 in Bamberg, Germany; the daughter of Howard McGee and Irmgard Lobel McGee. She was a receptionist with Heart of Florida Legal Aid. She was a member of RidgePoint Church. She is remembered as a very loving mother involved in her children's school activities, band, etc.
Mrs. Goodwin is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl W. 'Corky' Goodwin, a son: Mitchell Goodwin, a daughter: Christina Goodwin, grandson: Nicolas Goodwin, brothers: Johnny McGee (Sandy) and Miles McGee (Teresa), 3 nephews and 1 niece.
Memorial Services are Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm at RidgePoint Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ott-laughlin.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2017