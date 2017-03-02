JOHN LEE
GRIFFITHS, 68
WINTER HAVEN - John Lee Griffiths, 68, of Winter Haven passed away Saturday February 25, 2017, with his family by his side.
Mr. Griffiths was born in Pensacola, Fl. on December 24, 1948. He was a fishing captain and of the Catholic faith. He was a veteran of the US Army in the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star. Born to William H. and Claire Griffiths.
Survivors: two sons: John Lee Griffiths of Lakeland, FL, Aaron A. Fonseco of Miami, FL, one daughter Jannett Griffiths of Hialeah, FL, one brother William H. Griffiths of Franklin Tenn, three sisters Gena Ashley of Charlotte, NC, Kathy Arrington of Winter Haven, and Ruth Griffiths of Winter Haven and devoted friends Ernestine Jackson and Larentiis Smith of Winter Haven, four grandchildren.
Services will at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 4, 2017, and interment is at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017