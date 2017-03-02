ADRIAN
WESLEY-MOYER, 31
Educator-Migrant
Headstart Program
HIGHLAND CITY - Adrian Wesley-Moyer died Feb. 19th, 2017, at Bartow Regional Medical Center. Adrian Nicole Wesley Moyer was born in Bartow, FL., Feb. 1, 1986 to Bessie Smith & the late Oscar Wesley Sr.
She was a member of Gallilee MB Church in Ft. Meade where she was raised. She was an Educator at the Migrant Headstart Program for several years. She also received her Doctorate from the University of Phoenix.
She will be surely missed by her family and all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family: husband, Dustin Moyer, mother, Bessie Smith; 4 children, Jacob Perkins, Chris Boisvert, Brendon Boisvert, and Nathaniel Philpot; Oscar Wesley Jr. (Arlalia), Michael Smith (Nicci), Kenyatta Wesley (Makesia), Kenny Sanders (Alberta); sisters: Tamara Wesley and Shakerra Campbell; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation is Friday, 5-7 pm at Gallilee MB Church. Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, 11 am at Gallilee MB Church, 221 South Lanier Ave., Ft. Meade.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017