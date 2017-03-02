LARRY DONALD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY DONALD HOWARD.
HOWARD, 66
LAKELAND - Larry Donald Howard, 66, of Lakeland, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home with family.
Born March 27, 1950 in Winter Haven to Henry and Pauline (Anderson) Howard, he lived in Macon, GA and, most recently, Lakeland, FL. Larry was a Bluesman and Evangelist who touched many hearts through his ministry and his amazing gospel blues music. Before an extensive solo career, Larry was a founding member of southern rock group Grinderswitch. He also enjoyed recording & producing music, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce.
Larry is survived by: wife of 38 yrs: Peggy Howard of Lakeland, FL; 2 sons: Bryan (Erica) Howard of Jacksonville, FL, Brandon (Milagros) Howard of Titusville, FL; stepson Shondae Checotah of Tulsa, OK; 2 brothers: Mike (Linda) Howard of Auurndale, FL, Jeff (Cindy) Howard of Asheville, NC; 5 grandchildren: Sierra, Luke, Damien, Gabriel, Lindsey; 1 gt. grandson Miles.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4th at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017