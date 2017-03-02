MARGARET
GARVIN, 83
LAKELAND - Mrs. Margaret Garvin was born September 6, 1933 to the parents of the late Deacon Osborn and Mary Lou Speed in Eaton Park Fl. She passed away on February 27, 2017.
The family moved to Lakeland, FL, in 1945. Margaret attended Rochelle High School where she was a member of the Panther Cheerleading squad and the basketball team. Upon graduation from high school, she married Joseph Garvin. Together, Margaret and Joe traveled to seven countries, have taken six cruises to the Caribbean Island and also traveled on Amtrak all across America.
Margaret was employed with Publix Supermarkets for 18 years until she retired in 1986.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted husband, Joseph Garvin; four daughters, Vivian Townes (Robert), Beryl Gordon (Steve), Bridget Fortham (late Andrew), Debbie Cobb (David); ten grandchildren; 13 great grand children.
Viewing will be Friday at 9:00 a.m. followed by A Celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Christ Community Christian Center Church. Coney Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017