EVELYN J.

PINNER, 82



WINTER HAVEN - Evelyn J. Pinner, 82, passed away from us on February 25, 2017.

She was born during the Depression on October 9, 1934, in St. Onge, SD. She grew up in Deadwood and Spearfish, SD and was so proud to have come from the Black Hills. She graduated from Creighton University in Omaha with a degree as a registered nurse. She came to Florida in 1956 and married Arthur Thomas Pinner Sr. She loved Florida as much as the Black Hills. During her nursing career of 34 years, she worked at Lake Wales Hospital as a supervisor and at Winter Haven Hospital in psychiatric nursing and later there as an Assistant Director of Nursing. She was a member of the Black Hills Pioneer Society and a published author of the book Deadwood Dick A Cornish Miner.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents: Richard B. White and Mary Rose (Redmond) White, brothers John L. White, Larry L. White, and sisters Audrey H. White and Marilyn J. White. She is survived by her brother Richard H. White, Aladdin, WY, sons Arthur Thomas Pinner, Jr., Winter Haven, FL, John Bradburn Pinner, Winter Haven, FL, Patrica Ann Pinner-Weeks (Wayne), Haines City, FL, and Mary Kathleen Pinner-Voigt, Castle Rock, CO, grandchildren: Leah Michelle Pinner, William Patrick Weeks, James Devin Voigt, Aedan Rylie Voigt, great grandchildren Daisy Lynn Pinner-Strickland, Jayden Patrick DeMaria.

She became a kind-hearted mother figure to many people during the course of her life. There are not enough adjectives to describe how wonderful she was. This great lady will truly be missed.

Services will be held at a later date.







